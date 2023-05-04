New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Thursday that two by-elections will be held for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, addressing the vacancies created by the resignation and demise of two assembly members. The by-elections for both the seats will be held on 29 May.

Laxman Prasad “Acharya" stepped down on February 15, 2023, and Banwari Lal passed away the same day.

The ECI outlined the election timeline, with the notification set for 11 May, and the final day for submitting nominations on 18 May. Nomination scrutiny will occur on 19 May, and the deadline for candidate withdrawal is 22 May.

The ECI confirmed that polling will take place on 29 May from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with vote counting beginning at 5:00 pm on the same day. The electoral process is expected to conclude by 31 May.

The ECI has instructed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary to assign a senior officer to ensure adherence to covid-19 containment protocols during the election preparations and proceedings.