Bypolls to two vacant Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats on 29 May1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:32 PM IST
The vacancies were created as Laxman Prasad Acharya stepped down on February 15, 2023, and Banwari Lal passed away the same day.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Thursday that two by-elections will be held for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, addressing the vacancies created by the resignation and demise of two assembly members. The by-elections for both the seats will be held on 29 May.
