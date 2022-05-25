ECI announces by-polls to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats on 23 June

The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh -- vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan respectively after winning the assembly polls -- and Sangrur in Punjab vacated by Bhagwant Mann who became the chief minister of the state after the Aam Aadmi Party won the recently-held assembly polls there.

