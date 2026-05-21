ECI announces SIR Phase 3 schedule for 16 states and three Union Territories: Check all dates here

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates of the conduction of Special Intensive Revision of electoral across across 16 states and three Union Territories.
Preparation, training and printing: 20 May to to 29 May
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 30 May to 28 June
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 28 June
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 5 July
Period for filing claims and objections: 5 July to 4 August
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 5 July to 2 September
Publication of final electoral roll: 6 September.
Preparation, training and printing: 35 May to 3 June
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 4 June to 3 July
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 3 July
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 10 July
Period for filing claims and objections: 10 July and 9 August
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 10 July to 7 September
Publication of final electoral roll: 11 September
Preparation, training and printing: 29 May to 7 June
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 8 June to 7 July
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 7 July
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 14 July
Period for filing claims and objections: 14 July to 13 August
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 14 July to 11 September
Publication of final electoral roll: 15 September
Preparation, training and printing: 5 June to 14 June
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 15 June to 14 July
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 14 July
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 21 July
Period for filing claims and objections: 21 July to 20 August
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 21 July to 18 September
Publication of final electoral roll: 22 September
Preparation, training and printing: 15 June to 24 June
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 25 June to 24 July
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 24 July
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 31 July
Period for filing claims and objections: 31 July to 30 August
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 31 July to 28 September
Publication of final electoral roll: 1 October
Preparation, training and printing: 20 June to 29 June
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 30 June to 29 July
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 29 July
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 5 August
Period for filing claims and objections: 5 August to 4 September
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 5 August to 3 October
Publication of final electoral roll: 7 October
Preparation, training and printing: 5 August to 14 August
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 16 August to 14 September
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 14 September
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 20 September
Period for filing claims and objections: 20 September, 20 October
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 20 September, 18 November
Publication of final electoral roll: 22 November
Preparation, training and printing: 5 September to 14 September
House-to-House visits by BLOs: 15 September to 14 October
Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 14 October
Publication of draft electoral rolls: 21 October
Period for filing claims and objections: 21 October to 20 November
Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 21 October to 19 December
Publication of final electoral roll: 23 December
The SIR became a massive point of contention between the TMC and the BJP in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections. The TMC even filed a case against the same in the Supreme Court, where it claimed that the Election Commission arbitrarily deleted voters from the West Bengal voter rolls.
After the elections, the Mamata Banerjee-led party also told the apex court that voter deletions in SIR affected the results of some of the constituencies in the West Bengal polls.
The TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, who is also a senior advocate, claimed before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India that in 31 seats the winning margin of the BJP candidates was less that the number of voters deleted during the adjudication process of the SIR. He also claimed that in some of the cases the loss margin was same as the number of voters deleted.
Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.<br><br> Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.<br><br> He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.<br><br> Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.<br><br> Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.
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