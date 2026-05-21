ECI announces SIR Phase 3 schedule for 16 states and three Union Territories: Check all dates here

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates of the conduction of Special Intensive Revision of electoral across across 16 states and three Union Territories.

Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur (Qualifying date of SIR for these three states is 1 July, 2026): Preparation, training and printing: 20 May to to 29 May

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House-to-House visits by BLOs: 30 May to 28 June

Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 28 June

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 5 July

Period for filing claims and objections: 5 July to 4 August

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 5 July to 2 September

Publication of final electoral roll: 6 September.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ((Qualifying date is 1 July): Preparation, training and printing: 35 May to 3 June

House-to-House visits by BLOs: 4 June to 3 July

Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 3 July

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 10 July

Period for filing claims and objections: 10 July and 9 August

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 10 July to 7 September

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Publication of final electoral roll: 11 September

Uttarakhand (Qualifying date is 1 July) Preparation, training and printing: 29 May to 7 June

House-to-House visits by BLOs: 8 June to 7 July

Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 7 July

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 14 July

Period for filing claims and objections: 14 July to 13 August

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 14 July to 11 September

Publication of final electoral roll: 15 September

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh (Qualifying date is 1 July) Preparation, training and printing: 5 June to 14 June

House-to-House visits by BLOs: 15 June to 14 July

Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 14 July

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 21 July

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Period for filing claims and objections: 21 July to 20 August

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 21 July to 18 September

Publication of final electoral roll: 22 September

Telangana, Punjab (Qualifying date is 1 October): Preparation, training and printing: 15 June to 24 June

House-to-House visits by BLOs: 25 June to 24 July

Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 24 July

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 31 July

Period for filing claims and objections: 31 July to 30 August

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 31 July to 28 September

Publication of final electoral roll: 1 October

Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi (Qualifying date is 1 October) Preparation, training and printing: 20 June to 29 June

House-to-House visits by BLOs: 30 June to 29 July

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Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 29 July

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 5 August

Period for filing claims and objections: 5 August to 4 September

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 5 August to 3 October

Publication of final electoral roll: 7 October

Nagaland (Qualifying date is 1 October) Preparation, training and printing: 5 August to 14 August

House-to-House visits by BLOs: 16 August to 14 September

Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 14 September

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 20 September

Period for filing claims and objections: 20 September, 20 October

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 20 September, 18 November

Publication of final electoral roll: 22 November

Tripura (Qualifying date is 1 October) Preparation, training and printing: 5 September to 14 September

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House-to-House visits by BLOs: 15 September to 14 October

Rationalisation of polling stations: To be done by 14 October

Publication of draft electoral rolls: 21 October

Period for filing claims and objections: 21 October to 20 November

Notice phase/disposal of claims of objections: 21 October to 19 December

Publication of final electoral roll: 23 December

SIR controversy in West Bengal The SIR became a massive point of contention between the TMC and the BJP in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections. The TMC even filed a case against the same in the Supreme Court, where it claimed that the Election Commission arbitrarily deleted voters from the West Bengal voter rolls.

After the elections, the Mamata Banerjee-led party also told the apex court that voter deletions in SIR affected the results of some of the constituencies in the West Bengal polls.

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The TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, who is also a senior advocate, claimed before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India that in 31 seats the winning margin of the BJP candidates was less that the number of voters deleted during the adjudication process of the SIR. He also claimed that in some of the cases the loss margin was same as the number of voters deleted.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ECI announces SIR Phase 3 schedule for 16 states and three Union Territories: Check all dates here