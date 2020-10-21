ECI constitutes committee to examine issues concerning expenditure limit

NEW DELHI : Election Commission of India on Wednesday constituted a committee to examine the issues concerning the expenditure limit.

The committee is comprised of Harish Kumar, Ex. IRS and DG (Investigation), Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General and DG (Expenditure).

In a statement released by ECI, it said that a committee has been formed, "to examine the issues concerning expenditure limit for a candidate in view of increase in the number of electors and rise in cost Inflation Index and other factors."

Considering the factor of COVID-19, the Ministry of Law & Justice on October 19 has notified an amendment in Rule 90 of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 enhancing the existing expenditure limit by 10 per cent.

This increase of 10 per cent will be applicable with immediate effect in ongoing elections.

Election Commission of India considered a proposal to increase the election expenditure specially due to Covid 19 situation.

While answering on the issue of increasing election expenditure, the commission earlier told ANI, "there is something under consideration by the ministry of law only due to covid and not for all time."

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora then told, "Commission is thinking of appointing a very senior officer to further streamline the expenditure process."

The ECI has limited the campaign expense per candidate in the assembly election to ₹28 lakh. This includes expenses on public meetings, rallies, advertisements, posters, banners vehicles and advertisements.

Political parties in its feedback to Commission had asked for an increase in the expenditure of Bihar assembly elections following the pandemic.

The committee will have following terms of reference--To assess the change in number of electors across the States/Union Territories and its bearing on expenditure. To assess the change in Cost Inflation Index and its bearing on the pattern of expenditure incurred by the candidates in recent elections. To seek views/inputs of the political parties and other stakeholders.

To examine other factors that may have bearings on expenditure. To examine any other related issue. The Committee will submit its report within 120 days of its constitution.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to begin on November 10.

