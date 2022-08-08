ECI deletes duplicate entries, makes correction in electoral roll: Report

The election commission started a drive from 1 August to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards in several states. According to the EC the linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards is being done with a view to establishing the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll. Voter ID cards to be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.