ECI deletes duplicate entries, makes correction in electoral roll: Report
- Voter identity cards have been corrected through the elimination of demographically or photographically similar entries, the officials said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made some correction and deletions in the electoral roll.
Over the period of last seven months, the ECI has deleted duplicate entries in the electoral roll and removed or corrected around 10 million of them, HindustanTimes has reported citing officials familiar with the matter.
Voter identity cards have been corrected through the elimination of demographically or photographically similar entries, the officials said.
The removal of the duplicate entries has been a major focus for the election commission. As per the officials 1,191,191 demographically similar entries were identified while 927,853 of them were eliminated.
On photographic entries, the election commission identified 31,889,422 similar entries and deleted 9,800,412 of them.
“DSE [demographically similar entries] computation is carried out by CEOs [chief electoral officers] of respective states...," said an official, requesting anonymity.
Verifications are subsequently done at the booth level. ECI does not suo motu delete any entries, the official said.
“PSE [photographically similar entries] computation was carried out in two phases. In first phase, PSE for five poll going states were computed...before draft publication in 2022. In second phase, PSE for remaining 32 states were computed... ," the official said.
“Total PSE identified were 3.18 crores [ over 31 million across both phases] and 98,00,412 electors were deleted.... Around 20 lakhs [two million] ...corrections were also processed..."
A second official also said that the corrections in the electoral roll will happen at a greater pace with the voluntary Aadhaar linking. There are currently nearly 940 million voters registered in the country.
The election commission started a drive from 1 August to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards in several states. According to the EC the linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards is being done with a view to establishing the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll. Voter ID cards to be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.
The opposition had criticised the move saying it will allow demographic mapping of voters and also raised concerns regarding data privacy. The Congress leader had also filed a plea in SC said that the linkage of Aadhaar and Voter ID is completely "irrational" because the impugned amendment intends to link two completely distinct documents, the Aadhaar Card being a proof of residency and EPIC/Voter ID being a proof of citizenship.
