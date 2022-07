The Election Commission of India (ECI) on 28 July announced that all the Indian citizens above 17 years of age will now be able to apply for having their names enrolled in the voters’ list in advance.

With this latest move, the youngsters will now not need to have to wait for the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on 1 January to get enrolled in the voters’ list.

"Youngsters above 17 years of age can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled in Voter’s list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on 1st January of a year," ECI said.

The ECI -- led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey -- has also directed the CEOs/EROs/AEROs of all States to work out tech-enabled solutions such that the youth are facilitated to file their advance applications.

In other news, the ECI will begin a campaign across Maharashtra to link Voter ID with Aadhaar from August 1, said the state's Chief Election Officer on 25 July.