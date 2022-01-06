NEW DELHI : The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the revised election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

The new expenditure limits will be applicable in all upcoming polls, the EC said.

The election expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked to ₹95 lakh from ₹70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to ₹40 lakh from ₹28 lakh for assembly elections

The revised limits for Lok Sabha elections surged the cap to ₹95 lakhs for bigger states and ₹75 Lakhs for smaller states from ₹70 lakhs for bigger states and ₹54 lakhs for smaller states that was there in 2014 for all parliamentary constituencies.

The Assembly election constituents also can now spend ₹40 lakhs and ₹28 lakhs now from ₹28 lakhs and ₹20 lakhs that was the limit in 2014.

The agency said these may be called the Conduct of elections (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

The Election Commission of India enhances the existing election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. These limits will be applicable in all upcoming elections. pic.twitter.com/TGbTaJBs7N — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Elections are due in the five states and the Commission is expected to announce poll dates in the next few days.

