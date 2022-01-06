OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the revised election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

The new expenditure limits will be applicable in all upcoming polls, the EC said.

The election expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked to 95 lakh from 70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to 40 lakh from 28 lakh for assembly elections

The revised limits for Lok Sabha elections surged the cap to 95 lakhs for bigger states and 75 Lakhs for smaller states from 70 lakhs for bigger states and 54 lakhs for smaller states that was there in 2014 for all parliamentary constituencies. 

The Assembly election constituents also can now spend 40 lakhs and 28 lakhs now from 28 lakhs and 20 lakhs that was the limit in 2014. 

The agency said these may be called the Conduct of elections (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

Elections are due in the five states and the Commission is expected to announce poll dates in the next few days.

