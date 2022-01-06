ECI enhances limits on expenditure by candidates ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in 20221 min read . 09:21 PM IST
- The agency said that these revised numbers will be applicable in all upcoming elections.
NEW DELHI : The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the revised election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.
The new expenditure limits will be applicable in all upcoming polls, the EC said.
The election expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked to ₹95 lakh from ₹70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to ₹40 lakh from ₹28 lakh for assembly elections
The revised limits for Lok Sabha elections surged the cap to ₹95 lakhs for bigger states and ₹75 Lakhs for smaller states from ₹70 lakhs for bigger states and ₹54 lakhs for smaller states that was there in 2014 for all parliamentary constituencies.
The Assembly election constituents also can now spend ₹40 lakhs and ₹28 lakhs now from ₹28 lakhs and ₹20 lakhs that was the limit in 2014.
The agency said these may be called the Conduct of elections (Amendment) Rules, 2022.
Elections are due in the five states and the Commission is expected to announce poll dates in the next few days.
