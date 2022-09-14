ECI launches BLO e-Patrika

Election Commission, BLOs participated enthusiastically during the interaction with the Commission sharing their experiences, challenges they come across while performing their duties and success stories
NEW DELHI :The Election Commission of India on Wednesday released a new digital publication ‘BLO e-Patrika’ at an interactive session held with BLOs spread across the States in India.
Over 350 BLOs joined via video-conferencing from the office of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in States/UTs and 50 BLOs from the nearby states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi joined the launch event physically at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.
According to the statement released by the Election Commission, BLOs participated enthusiastically during the interaction with the Commission sharing their experiences, challenges they come across while performing their duties and success stories.
Today’s event was a first-of-its-kind direct interaction by the Commission with the BLOs across the country. Senior officials from the Election Commission and CEOs of all States (via video conferencing) were present during the event.
Addressing the gathering, CEC Rajiv Kumar acknowledged that BLOs perform a monumental role as fundamental blocks of the ECI system being the most effective field level institution, the direct link of the Commission with the people and facilitating their participation in strengthening democracy.
In an impromptu poetic description, Kumar said “BLOs Nirvachan Aayog ke swaroop ke roop mein saakar hain, Commission ka Vyavahar hain, drishti aur swar bhi, is liye aap sabka atyant aabhar hai.“
Kumar assured the BLOs that the Commission recognises the strengths of BLO institution which with its multifaceted presence ensures door step delivery of services to voters. BLOs are the primary source of information for every voter across the length and breadth of the country.
Chief Election Commissioner added that the intent behind introducing BLO E-Patrika is to ensure a cascading information model for a better informed and motivated Booth Level Officer.
The themes of the bimonthly e-Patrika will include subjects like EVM-VVPAT training, IT applications, Special Summary Revision, Minimum SVEEP Activities at polling booths, Postal Ballot facility, accessible elections, Electoral Literacy Clubs, unique voter awareness initiatives and National Voters’ Day.
It will also include informal conversations with BLOs, their success stories and best practices across the country. The language will be simple, communicative and illustrative. The magazine will be available in English, Hindi and regional languages.
