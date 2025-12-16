ECI releases SIR draft rolls: Over 1 crore voters deleted across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry – full details

The Election Commission on Tuesday published the draft voter list in three states and two Union Territories — West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep — after completing the enumeration stage of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The poll panel has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to provide hard copies of the draft rolls to all recognised political parties.

The draft electoral rolls have also been uploaded on the official websites of the respective CEOs and DEOs, allowing voters to verify their details online. The portals also carry lists of voters flagged as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicated.

Earlier, on December 11, the poll panel announced an extension of timelines for the SIRof electoral rolls in five states and one Union Territory. As per the revised schedule, enumeration in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14, with draft rolls to be published on December 19.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, enumeration will conclude on December 18, followed by the release of draft rolls on December 23. For Uttar Pradesh, the enumeration deadline has been set for December 26, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31, the ECI said in an official statement.

58 lakh voters deleted in Assam West Bengal’s electorate has undergone its sharpest churn in decades, with the SIR draft rolls striking off over 58 lakh names, redrawing voter profiles across districts, border belts and high-profile constituencies, and injecting fresh political volatility ahead of 2026 assembly polls.

The draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday show the state's electorate shrinking from around 7.66 crore voters to over 7.08 crore, after names were deleted on grounds ranging from death and permanent migration to duplication and non-submission of enumeration forms.

The EC underlined that the exercise is provisional and subject to hearings.

Mamata Banerjee Seat In Kolkata, for example, the data has added a sharp political edge. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency has recorded 44,787 deletions-nearly four times the 10,599 names struck off in Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram seat.

North Kolkata's Chowringhee logged the highest absolute deletions in the state at 74,553, while Kolkata Port, represented by mayor and senior minister Firhad Hakim, saw 63,730 names removed. Ballygunge (65,171), Behala East and West (over 52,000 each), Shyampukur (42,303) and Tollygunge (35,309) also reported large-scale deletions.

Among other BJP-held seats, Asansol South recorded 39,202 deletions, significant given the seat was won by Agnimitra Paul in 2021 by a margin of around 4,000 votes. Siliguri, another key BJP win, saw 31,181 deletions, though the 2021 margin there exceeded 35,000.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said the deletions showed why SIR was "necessary". The TMC said the SIR has undercut the claims by BJP leaders that the state hosts "one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshis", with the number of voters identified as 'fake' or 'ghost' pegged at around 1.83 lakhs.

West Bengal is going to assembly polls in 2026.

42 lakh voters deleated in Rajasthan Nearly 42 lakh voter names have been deleted in draft electoral rolls in Rajasthan during SIR, according to state Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan.

Mahajan said on Tuesday that enumeration forms of 41.79 lakh voters out of 5.46 crore voters could not be collected. The deleted voter names included 8.75 lakh deceased, 29.6 lakh shifted/absent and 3.44 lakh enrolled at multiple places.

Apart from them, he said around 11 lakh voters will be issued notices seeking their documents.

"As on 16.12.2025, out of 5,46,56,215 electors, 5,04,71,396 electors have submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR," Mahajan said.

He said that the highest number of voter deletions is in Jaipur.

One lakh voters not in draft list of Puducherry, Goa Names of as many as 1.03 lakh voters in the Union Territory of Puducherry have not appeared in the draft electoral rolls released on Tuesday at the end of the enumeration phase of the SIR.

The number of voters in the draft electoral rolls stood at 9.18 lakh as against 10.21 lakh when the exercise began on November 4, 2025.

Among other states, as many as 1,00,042 ASD (absentee, shifted, deceased) voters have been deleated during the SIR exercise in Goa, the poll panel said.

This includes, 72,471 shifted or absent voters, 25,574 deceased voter sand 1,997 voters who are enrolled at multiple places. As per the poll panel, as many as 10,84, 992 enumeration forms out of 11,85,034 voters were collected from voters.

In Lakshadweep, 1429 ASD have been removed from the voter list. As many as 56,384 enumeration forms were collected. This includes 252 shifted or absent voters, 705 deceased and 472 voters who were found enrolled at multiple places.