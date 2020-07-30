The Election Commission of India (ECI ) will conduct by-elections for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala on August 24.

"There are two casual vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. The seats got vacated due to the deaths of former MPs Beni Prasad Verma and MP Veerendra Kumar," the ECI said in a press note.

"The Commission has decided to hold by-elections to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala to fill up the said vacancies," it added.

The Election Commission of India has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

