ECI to host international conference on role of election management bodies

ECI, as the lead for the Cohort on Election Integrity, has invited Greece, Mauritius, UNDP, EMBs and government counterparts dealing with the conduct of elections worldwide among others
The Election Commission of India is hosting a two-day international conference on the theme ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of Election Management Bodies’ beginning 31 October in New Delhi.
ECI, as the lead for the Cohort on ‘Election Integrity’, has invited Greece, Mauritius and IFES to be co-leads for the cohort. It has also invited UNDP and International IDEA, apart from EMBs and government counterparts dealing with the conduct of elections worldwide.
“Nearly 50 Participants from Eleven EMBs from 11 countries including Armenia, Mauritius, Nepal, Cabo Verde, Australia, Chile, Federal States of Micronesia, Greece, Philippines, São Tomé & Príncipe, USA and three international organisations namely, IFES, International IDEA and UNDP India are expected to join. Many more countries are being represented by their Missions in New Delhi," the Election Commission said in a statement.
The conference will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar and the concluding session will be chaired by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.
The first two sessions on day 1 will have discussions on the current and future challenges being faced by the EMBs with respect to their role and framework to ensure ‘election integrity’.
The second session is on ‘Future Challenges’ is to be co-chaired by Secretary General, International IDEA and the Head of the Department of Elections and Political Parties, Directorate of Elections, Ministry of Interior, Hellenic Republic, Greece.
To firm up recommendations of the Cohort on Election Integrity, ECI will also hold conference covering thematics of ‘Technology’ and ‘Inclusive Elections’ – both vital building blocks for Elections Integrity worldwide.
