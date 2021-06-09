ECLGS 4.0 to boost capacity creation in healthcare, says ICRA

However, the second wave of Covid-19 and the sequentially higher number of infections disrupted the operations of hospitals across the country from March 2021 onwards. While the number of infections continued to rise through April and most part of May 2021, the same started witnessing some reduction in the last few days. Overall, while the performance of the hospital industry is expected to be impacted to a certain extent in Q1 FY2022 due to the resurgence in infections, the same is expected to be sequentially better than Q1 and Q2 FY2021.