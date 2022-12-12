ECLGS benefitted nearly 1.2 crore MSMEs, other businesses till Nov-end1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Launched in May 2020, the scheme has sanctioned collateral-free loans amounting to ₹3.58 lakh crore till June-end
Launched in May 2020, the scheme has sanctioned collateral-free loans amounting to ₹3.58 lakh crore till June-end
New Delhi: The central government’s flagship credit scheme for MSMEs, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), has benefitted around 1.19 crore businesses as of 30 November, Minister of State Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said on Monday.