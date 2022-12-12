ECLGS benefitted nearly 1.2 crore MSMEs, other businesses till Nov-end

Karad said that most of the MSME borrowers have loans outstanding up to Rs. 50 crore. For this category of borrowers, the ECLGS scheme was an ‘opt out’ scheme, i.e. eligible support was to be provided by the lenders to such category of eligible borrowers, unless the MSME borrowers decided not to avail the support or were ineligible. Thus, the scheme was so designed that it was easily accessible and available to the MSMEs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}