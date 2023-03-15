Ecom firms set up chill zones for delivery execs1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Mumbai: As temperatures soar, delivery partners for e-commerce firms are feeling the heat, prompting the companies to establish rest centres, provide oral rehydration sachets, and replace uniform cloth with material better suited to hot weather conditions.
