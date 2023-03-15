Ecom firms set up chill zones for delivery execs

“To help cope with the heatwave, delivery executives have access to resting benches and water stations, and, like last year, buttermilk will be made available across the vast majority of Instamart pods," said food delivery platform Swiggy. Instamart is the option available to Swiggy customers who want to get their products delivered within minutes. “Our delivery executives are also provided with full-sleeve T-shirts made with 100% breathable dry-fit mesh fabric to offer protection from the harsh sun," the company said in response to Mint’s queries.