‘E-com platforms must handle small sellers’ tax’
- The union budget’s consideration for customs duty changes is focused on two goals--improving ease-of-doing business and ensuring self-reliance
E -commerce platforms will have to report the sales details of small businesses, and take the onus of their tax payments, or face a penalty, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) member, and special secretary to the central government, V. Rama Mathew, said. Platforms have been given the go-ahead to allow small businesses without GST registration to make online sale. The union budget’s consideration for customs duty changes is focused on two goals--improving ease-of-doing business and ensuring self-reliance. The indirect tax authority is making process changes and deploying technology to achieve the goal of ‘universal tax compliance, Mathew said in an interview. Edited excerpts:
