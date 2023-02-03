‘E-com platforms must handle small sellers’ tax’

One of the goals of customs duty changes is streamlining of the structure. The number of rates were brought down from 21 to 13. It would be challenging to go below 13 because there are certain sectors where you have to give that leeway. The second goal is to deepen domestic manufacturing. We are structuring the rates to enable that. There are a few duty changes meant to correct the inverted duty structure and to correct the misalignment between export and import tariffs. Lab grown diamond is a new sector, which required a clarification. In telecom and agriculture sectors, we wanted to fine-tune the number of product classifications. There are 99 new additions to tariff lines (which are 8 digit codes for indentifying products). There are 153 changes in total, of which 54 are deletions. In telecom, a major rejig was needed. In the case of cotton, the requirement was to get very specific about what kind of cotton comes in. We have a large cotton growing area but we do not grow certain varieties. So we needed to be able to fine tune. So we provided a tariff line to permit that. (With finer product categorisation, tweaks become easier.)

