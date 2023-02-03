'E-com sites must name unregistered sellers'
- The indirect tax authority is making process changes and deploying technology to achieve the goal of ‘universal tax compliance, said CBIC member, V. Rama Mathew said in an interview
New Delhi: E-commerce platforms will have to report the sales details of small businesses, and take the onus of their tax payments, or face a penalty, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) member, and special secretary to the central government, V. Rama Mathew, said. Platforms have been given the go-ahead to allow small businesses without GST registration to make online sale. The union budget’s consideration for customs duty changes isfocused on two goals--improving ease-of-doing business and ensuring self-reliance. The indirect tax authority is making process changes and deploying technology to achieve the goal of ‘universal tax compliance, Mathew said in an interview. Edited excerpts:
