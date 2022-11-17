E-comm festive season sales grew 25% YoY to 76,000 cr: Report

"We predicted about ₹83,000 crore but in the end, it reached ₹76,000 crore GMV (gross merchandise value) which is 8-9 per cent lower than our initial prediction. However, the number of ₹76,000 crore itself is reasonably high. The growth perspective we have seen is 25 per cent year-on-year growth which is pretty healthy," Chaudhry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}