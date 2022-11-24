Sadhguru during a leadership meet of Isha Foundation questioned the impact of democratising e-commerce. To this, Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) CEO Thampy Koshy said ‘my ultimate dream for the transformation of commerce is that every type of seller should be able to make their products visible to an open network using a common protocol’.
Thampy during the conversation insisted on dismantling the monopoly of large e-commerce brands. Koshy also said that said e-commerce as it was today was soon going to become irrelevant, on the first day of the 11th edition of ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’.
Following the chain, Sadhguru further enquired if Koshy's method would entail a ‘complete annihilation’ of the branding system. “So is this a complete annihilation of the branding system?" Sadhguru asked.
Koshy replied, “Various buyer applications provide customers access to certain products based on their customer preferences and their service level expectations. In the true spirit of omni-channel, a completely open network will do away with the spell of powerful branding."
Sadhguru at the Isha Insight 2022 said that if one wishes to do business, they must be in a state of Mukti. “If you want to run your business. You must be in a state of mukti — that nothing touches you but you’re absolutely involved, never entangled," said Sadhguru
Sadhguru further said a person aiming for mukti is a seeker — an intrinsic Indian cultural value that permits one neither believe nor disbelieve anything. Drawing out a unique perspective, Sadhguru underscored this as an important quality of an entrepreneur.
“Entrepreneur does not mean just running a business. An entrepreneur means he’s a seeker, always seeking solutions, and maybe possibilities. If you’re not in the seeking mode, you will not be in the enterprise mode," he said.
Sadhguru also advised people to develop distance between their thoughts and emotions so as to develop a clear vision. “If one does not bring the distance from everything that we are doing — above all, the times in which we exist — we will never see reality as it is. We will be a consequence of the wisdom of time and many times the tyranny of times," he said.
At the leadership event, director and chief transformation officer, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Amit Kalra, talked about taking a company from good to great. “The three pillars of a company are — people, investors and customers. If the company shuts down, they should wish it came back to life," Kalra said.
The next three days of ‘Isha Insight 2022’ will witness a range of speakers — Sonam Wangchuk, director, Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL); Kunal Bahl, co-founder, AceVector Group (Snapdeal, Unicommerce and Stellaro); Chandrashekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, union minister for jal shakti; Gautam Saraogi, founder and CEO, Go Colors-Go Fashion; Aravind Melligeri, chairman and CEO at Aequs, who will bring deep insights and practical learnings from their journey.
Over the past decade, ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’ has become one of the most sought-after business leadership programmes in the world. Previously, participants have been mentored by veterans like Ratan Tata, NR Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, GM Rao, KV Kamath, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Mariwala, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Bhavish Aggarwal, Pawan Goenka among several others.
