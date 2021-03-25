E-commerce cos divided in stance over FDI policy

Most of the online retailers supported effective implementation of the current FDI policy, rather than further changes. “Flipkart and Amazon’s viewpoint was that any further clarification on FDI could be interpreted as a change in the policy, which would be unsettling and disruptive. These companies also put forth a view that any more changes in FDI could potentially spoil the country’s image for investments. Mostly, everybody else was categorical that while the current policy is adequate, its implementation hasn’t happened and the policy needs to be enforced effectively," said a second person.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}