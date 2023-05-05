Indian e-commerce firm lays off 251 employees2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey informed that all sacked staffers will get one-month extra severance pay beyond the notice period as well as ESOPs irrespective of the period they have been with the company.
E-commerce firm Meesho has laid off 251 employees constituting 15% of its workforce to cut costs and as part of its efforts to achieve profitability, a top company official said on Friday.
