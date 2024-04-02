E-commerce firms to ensure proper classification for health, energy drinks, says food regulator
FSSAI has observed that products like dairy-based beverage mixes, cereal-based beverage mixes, or malt-based beverages being inaccurately categorized as health drinks or energy drinks on e-commerce sites.
India food safety regulator has directed e-commerce platforms to accurately classify products listed as health and energy drinks on their websites.
