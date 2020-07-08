Ecommerce firms want more time from govt to display country of origin on product

Larger players like Amazon and Flipkart requested a timeline of three months to execute the proposal. “Amazon stated that it has lakhs of sellers, and it will be difficult to convince them to mention ‘country of origin’ for every product, asking for a timeline of 3 months. Flipkart shared the same sentiment, and said that it needs to train the sellers and rejig its technology platform," said a representative of online retailer present in the meeting. Further, two individuals Mint spoke to confirmed that Amazon and Flipkart haven’t reached out to their sellers yet on the request to mention ‘country of origin’ on listings.