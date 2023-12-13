E-commerce fraud, fake jobs the most common online scams, survey finds

As many as 54% of urban Indians said they were targeted by scammers through calls, messages or emails least once a week, and 30% said they received such communication daily, according to a recent survey by YouGov India.

Scams related to the sale of fake goods online and fake jobs are among the most common financial scams, with nearly 25% of those surveyed saying they have fallen victim to such tricks.

The survey was conducted online in November, with over 1,022 respondents from more than 180 cities. It defined a scam as any activity that tries to cheat someone of their money or trick them into revealing private information.

While 20% of the respondents said they had lost money to such scams, a staggering 47% said they knew a friend or family member who had.

Men were more likely (35%) to be receiving such communications daily than women (24%). The share of respondents who had lost money to a financial scam was the highest in tier-2 cities (23%).

Citizens can physically report instances of financial fraud at the cyber crime cell in their city or online via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which is managed by the ministry of home affairs.

But do people actually seek redressal? Close to three-fifths (59%) of those surveyed said they had never reported a financial scam to law enforcement authorities. Among those who had, there was an even split between those who recovered their money (48%) and those who didn't (46%).

However, the survey found vigilance in protecting hard-earned money from scamsters. The top methods adopted by respondents included not sharing personal financial information with anyone (65%), ignoring or blocking suspected numbers and emails (59%), and not downloading software from unofficial sources (57%). Only 47% said they never transferred money to anyone they had not met or had received a purchase from.

As mobile internet proliferates in India, so do the scams associated with them. The home ministry informed the Parliamentary standing committee on communications and information technology about the rise in online financial frauds from ₹2,296 crore in 2022 to ₹5,574 crore in 2023.