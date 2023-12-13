News
E-commerce fraud, fake jobs the most common online scams, survey finds
Summary
- While a fifth of respondents to a YouGov India survey said they had lost money to financial scams, almost half said they knew a friend or family member who had.
As many as 54% of urban Indians said they were targeted by scammers through calls, messages or emails least once a week, and 30% said they received such communication daily, according to a recent survey by YouGov India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more