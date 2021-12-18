E-commerce players must meet tax liability on restaurant services in cash: CBIC

“Among various points, one of the point is that e-commerce operators cannot utilise the input tax credit available in its credit pool for discharging the GST liability on restaurant services. Therefore, such liability would be required to be paid in cash. However, the GST law does not restrict the supplier (including e-commerce operators) to utilise the input tax credit which is otherwise available with the supplier (say from other business line) against such output tax liability," explained Sunil Kumar, deputy general Manager at Taxmann, a publisher of law books.