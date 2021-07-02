E-commerce policy after consumer protection rules are finalized: Piyush Goyal

Government will come out with the long pending ecommerce policy and clarification to the existing FDI policy for ecommerce sector after the draft consumer protection rules for e-commerce are finalized, trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The consumer affairs ministry which also comes under Goyal last month notified the draft rules under the consumer protection act for public consultation seeking to tighten rules for e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart, following complaints from small businesses of misuse of market dominance and deep discounting by the online retailers.

The rules propose to limit so-called ‘flash sales’ of goods and services by e-commerce companies, by proposing to ban back-to-back sales that limit customer choice, increase prices and prevents a level playing field.

Goyal said the draft rules are out for public discussion till 6 July, expressing hope that all stakeholders will come with their suggestions and their recommendations. “We wanted to come out with the consumer protection rules of ecommerce first because we believe our most important stakeholder is the consumer. This has also sent a strong message to the world. Sometimes, there used to be a criticism that our e-commerce policy is skewed against foreign investors. By announcing the ecommerce policy for consumer protection, we have demonstrated that our first and foremost concern is the consumer; 130 crore Indians are our first and foremost priority," Goyal said.

In July last year, the centre had also notified rules for e-commerce firms as part of its consumer protection regulation, forcing e-tailers to display details on return, refund, exchange, warranty and guarantee, modes of payment, and grievance redressal mechanism, as well as the country of origin.

Goyal said that once the draft rules are finalized, the government will issue any clarification necessary in its existing FDI policy for ecommerce. “We are not changing any policy on ecommerce for FDI. Policy is crystal clear ever since it was first opened up. But certain instances have come to our notice that the policy is not being followed in letter and spirit. We will obviously be clarifying that very shortly," he added.

The current FDI norms prohibit e-commerce marketplaces from ownership or control over the inventory of sellers on its platform under Press Note 2, 2018. The government also made stricter guidelines that govern FDI in e-commerce firms, barring exclusive tie-ups between e-commerce firms and their vendors. In a marketplace model, the e-commerce firm is not allowed to directly or indirectly influence the selling price of goods or services, and is required to offer a level-playing field to all vendors.

While foreign online retailers have requested the government to avoid making further changes to the existing FDI policy, domestic online retailers have called for clarifications of loopholes that violate the spirit of the FDI policy, and sought tighter implementation of the existing laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.