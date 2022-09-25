In the study, Unicommerce found that the personal care segment is the fastest growing segment with over 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022.
During the first two-days of the ongoing festive sales, the number of orders placed on e-commerce platforms grew by 28 per cent compared to the sale held last year, said software-as-a-service platform Unicommerce on 25 September.
The firm studied changes in e-commerce order volumes by analyzing and comparing data of over 7 million ordered items that were processed during the first two days of the festive season sale for 2022 (September 23 and 24). It was compared with data from the first two days of the sale in 2021 (October 3 and 4).
"Overall e-commerce reported 28 per cent order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022 as compared to the first two days festive sale of 2021," the firm said.
In the study, Unicommerce found that the personal care segment is the fastest growing segment with over 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022.
During the sale, electronics segment reported a 48 per cent YoY order volume growth (excluding mobile phones), driven by audio products and smart wearables. However, fashion industry continues to be the dominant category, with maximum order volumes.
"While the segments have reported a 7 per cent YoY order volume growth, its huge growth in absolute terms, considering the high order volumes," Unicommerce said.
As per its analysis, other segments including decor, gifting products, furniture, and jewellery also witnessed strong growth during this festive season sale.
The firm reported that more than 32 per cent YoY growth in festive order volumes for Tier 3 cities and over 20 per cent growth in Tier II volumes. Leading e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart and others recorded significant jumps in orders from tier 2 and beyond towns.
While, Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho registered around 80 per cent jump in the business with close to 87.6 lakh orders on Friday. On Meesho, Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities accounted for around 85 per cent of orders on day one.
The firm said that it received orders from deep corners of the country such as Jamnagar, Alappuzha, Chhindwara, Davengere, Hassan, Gopalganj, Guwahati, Siwan, Thanjavur and Ambikapur.
E-commerce leader Amazon India recorded a two-fold jump in its customer base from tier 2 and 3 cities during the first 36 hours of its festive season sale -- 'Great Indian Festival' sale, out of which Tier 2 and 3 cities accounted for 75 per cent of the total customer base.
While Flipkart acknowledged to have received orders from tier-2 cities of the country on day 1 of the sale. Tier I cities reported a 28 per cent order volume growth, Unicommerce said.
