NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that economic activities will be increased further in the second phase of Unlock by taking all precautions and urged people to be "vocal for local".

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister also urged people to work hard to attain the goal of self-reliant India.

"We will increase economic activities further by taking all precautions. We will work hard day and night for self-reliant India. We will all be vocal for local. With this resolve, we 130 crore countrymen have to work together with resolve and move forward," he said.

Modi appealed to citizens not to be careless against coronavirus and follow the mantra of 'do gaz ki doori' and use face masks.

"I urge you too, all of you be healthy. Keep following mantra of ' do gaz ki doori' and always use gamcha, face cover and mask. Do not be careless," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing after 'Unlock 1' on June 1 and noted that there is need to be alert and follow norms as was done during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We are entering into Unlock 2. We are also entering into season where cold, cough, fever cases increase. I request citizens to take care of themselves. It is true that if we look at the death rate due to coronavirus, then India is in a better position than many countries of the world. Timely lockdown and other decisions have saved the lives of millions of people in India," he said.

"Since Unlock 1, negligence in personal and social behavior is also increasing. At first, we were very cautious about the mask, about two-yard distancing, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. During lockdown, rules were followed seriously. Now the governments, local bodies and citizens need to show alertness in the same manner," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 which will come into force from July 1. The new norms have extended the process of phased re-opening of activities including the calibrated expansion of domestic flights and passenger trains.

