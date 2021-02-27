OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj given additional charge of Revenue Secy: Govt
Tarun Bajaj
Tarun Bajaj

Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj given additional charge of Revenue Secy: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 08:13 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • Bajaj will take charge upon 'superannuation' of Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who was holding the position of Revenue Secy
  • Pandey is scheduled to retire on February 28, 2021

Government of India on Saturday stated that Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj will be given additional charge of Revenue Secretary upon "superannuation" of Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Finance Secretary Dr ABP Pandey is scheduled to retire on February 28, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station

Maharashtra records over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in row

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple

TTD approves 2,938 crore budget for 2021-22

1 min read . 07:53 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil': Kejriwal

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST

“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue to Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs upon superannuation of Pandey, till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet. This committee is headed by the Prime Minister.

Pandey is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of Maharashtra cadre. He took charge of Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry on November 30, 2018. Later, on account of seniority among five Secretaries in the Finance Ministry, he was designated as Finance Secretary. Now, his exit is taking at a time when Parliament is set to discuss Finance Bill and expenditure provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 after March 8.

Bajaj is 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Haryana cadre.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout