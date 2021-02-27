Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj given additional charge of Revenue Secy: Govt

Pandey is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of Maharashtra cadre. He took charge of Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry on November 30, 2018. Later, on account of seniority among five Secretaries in the Finance Ministry, he was designated as Finance Secretary. Now, his exit is taking at a time when Parliament is set to discuss Finance Bill and expenditure provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 after March 8.

