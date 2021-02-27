Subscribe
Home >News >India >Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj given additional charge of Revenue Secy: Govt
Tarun Bajaj

Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj given additional charge of Revenue Secy: Govt

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • Bajaj will take charge upon 'superannuation' of Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who was holding the position of Revenue Secy
  • Pandey is scheduled to retire on February 28, 2021

Government of India on Saturday stated that Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj will be given additional charge of Revenue Secretary upon "superannuation" of Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Government of India on Saturday stated that Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj will be given additional charge of Revenue Secretary upon "superannuation" of Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Finance Secretary Dr ABP Pandey is scheduled to retire on February 28, 2021.

“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue to Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs upon superannuation of Pandey, till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet. This committee is headed by the Prime Minister.

Pandey is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of Maharashtra cadre. He took charge of Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry on November 30, 2018. Later, on account of seniority among five Secretaries in the Finance Ministry, he was designated as Finance Secretary. Now, his exit is taking at a time when Parliament is set to discuss Finance Bill and expenditure provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 after March 8.

Bajaj is 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Haryana cadre.

