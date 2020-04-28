Economic aid, more testing in states’ wish list

NEW DELHI : A detailed economic package, transportation of migrant labourers, more testing in states, and steps to exit the lockdown gradually were among key issues discussed at a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Centre should tap experts in NITI Aayog to frame a plan for a phased exit from the lockdown which is scheduled to end on 3 May, the chief ministers said at the meeting held through video conferencing. They also told Modi that there should be efforts to allow some economic activity in green zones while steps are taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in red and orange zones.

The states also asked the Centre to chalk out a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to bring back migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country. Many of these labourers are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

“Suggested that an economic task force be set up by all states for the exchange of ideas and possible solutions to initiate economic activities by adhering to necessary precautionary protocols. This will help states devise practical measures to revive the economy," tweeted Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya and a senior leader of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

There is a need for ‘remonetization’ of people, and the Union government should announce an economic package for small industries and the poor, Puducherry chief minister and Congress leader V. Narayansamy had pointed out at the meeting, he said at a virtual press conference later in the day.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik spoke about the need for the Centre to initiate measures to restart the economy as “we work together to curb the disease", while Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur highlighted the need for more ventilators.

Kerala pitched for a partial lockdown to continue until 15 May in a written note shared with the meeting’s participants. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he did not attend the meet himself as only a few chief ministers were supposed to speak, adding he had shared the suggestions with home minister Amit Shah over the phone on Sunday night.

“Districts with no fresh cases can be reopened but with a ban on public transportation and mass gatherings. Inter-state and inter-district travels should also be restricted until 15 May," he said. “The demand for testing and PPE kits are skyrocketing. The Centre should take responsibility for procuring the kits," Vijayan added.

Pretika Khanna, Prashant K Nanda, Utpal Bhaskar & Nidheesh M.K. contributed to the story.

