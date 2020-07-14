Economic corridors to drive development in Haryana, says Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated, via a webcast, new economic corridor projects over ₹20,000 crore in Haryana, aimed at decongesting and driving development in the state.

Gadkari inaugurated the 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/ Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B project, costing ₹1,183 crore, 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 ( ₹857 crore), and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 ( ₹200 crore).

The minster laid foundation stones for 227 km 6-lane access controlled greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing ₹8,650 crore, 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W ( ₹1,524 crore) and 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari bypass for ₹928 crore, among others.

“Work on infrastructure creation will help India become a $5 trillion economy," Gadkari said, adding that these projects are part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline worth ₹100 lakh crore.

A thrust on infrastructure projects is expected to boost economic activity, generate employment and shore up demand, at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract due to the covid-19 induced crisis.

These projects will improve connectivity within Haryana, as well as to neighboring states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. They are expected to cut travel time, save fuel, and boost development in backward areas of the state.

Currently, four major corridors are being developed in Haryana, which includes two brownfield projects of Jind-Gohana-Sonipat and UP-Haryana Border--Rohna-Jhajjar. Other two are greenfield projects--Ambala-Kotputli 304 km and Gurugram Rewari-Narnaul-Rajasthan Border 132 km.

Gadkari added that by 2021, the government will complete projects worth ₹2 trillion.

