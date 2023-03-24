“Economic fugitives should face justice”, says MEA on Mehul Choksi

Speaking at a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "On the issue of Mehul Choksi. Look, I use the word, you know, red corner notice. Yes, let me just take the larger name. Our focus is on getting economic fugitives to face justice in India. And we will continue specific issues in today's regarding red corner notice. Otherwise, look, I have to direct you to the concern. I think they issued a detailed press release. I really don't have anything to add to that."