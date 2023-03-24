“Economic fugitives should face justice”, says MEA on Mehul Choksi

“Economic fugitives should face justice”, says MEA on Mehul Choksi1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
The revocation of the Red Corner list by Interpol has enabled Choksi to travel without any restrictions.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reiterated that economic fugitives like Mehul Choksi should face justice.
Speaking at a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "On the issue of Mehul Choksi. Look, I use the word, you know, red corner notice. Yes, let me just take the larger name. Our focus is on getting economic fugitives to face justice in India. And we will continue specific issues in today's regarding red corner notice. Otherwise, look, I have to direct you to the concern. I think they issued a detailed press release. I really don't have anything to add to that."
According to government sources, the removal of Mehul Choksi's name from Interpol's Red Notices list means that he can travel freely to countries other than India, where he is facing multiple cases related to economic crimes. The revocation of the Red Corner list by Interpol has enabled Choksi to travel without any restrictions.
Sources stated that the removal of the Red Corner Notice by Interpol against Mehul Choksi will not affect the ongoing Punjab National Bank scam case, which is in an advanced stage. Red Corner Notices are issued by Interpol against fugitives and are regarded as a request for law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and temporarily detain a person until extradition, surrender, or other legal action is taken.
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection with a ₹13,000-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it remains in active communication with Commission for Control of INTERPOL's Files (CCF) and other bodies in INTERPOL after it removed the Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi.
