Past research into this issue suggests that the link between rise in average incomes and nutritional outcomes is not always straightforward. In 2005-6, the tallest children were in the richest states - Tamil Nadu, Goa and Delhi - Coffey and others found, and the shortest in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. There was a difference of nearly 4.5 cm between the average Tamil Nadu child aged 3 and the average Bihar child aged 3. But the relationship with per capita income weakened between 1998-99 and 2005-06, they found. This suggests that where higher incomes were funneled, and how state spending was allocated mattered.