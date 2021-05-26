Economic impact of coronavirus pandemic is huge: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic is huge, and that the world will not be the same after it.

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to India’s interiors, the economic fallout is likely to be far more severe than the first wave. Several rating agencies have already slashed their growth forecasts for Asia’s third largest economy.

While delivering the keynote address on the occasion of Vesak Global Celebrations, Modi expressed his condolences to those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones to the virus. He also thanked the first responders, front line health care workers, doctors, nurses, and volunteers.

According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office, Modi said, “This once in a lifetime pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering at the doorstep of many, and has impacted every nation."

The government has been facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave of covid, with superspreader events, such as political rallies and Kumbh Mela, exacerbating an unfolding unprecedented health crisis. India has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen, medicines, vaccines, and healthcare.

“He added that he dedicated last year’s Vesak day programme to all the front line workers leading humanity's fight against the covid-19 pandemic. A year later, covid-19 pandemic has still not left us and several nations, including India, have experienced a second wave," the statement said.

India registered 208,921 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, even as there is a shortage of vaccines in various parts of the country.

“He said there have been many noteworthy improvements as well over the last year, like having a better understanding of the pandemic, which strengthens our strategy to fight it and having the vaccine, which is absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. He lauded the efforts of the scientists for developing the covid-19 vaccines within a year and said this shows the power of human determination and tenacity," the statement said.

“The prime minister said that while fighting covid-19, one must not lose sight of the other challenges faced by humanity such as climate change. He added that the reckless lifestyles of the present generation are threatening the future generations and resolved to not let our planet remain wounded," the statement added.

