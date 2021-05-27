Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the economic impact of covid-19 is huge and that the world will not be the same after the pandemic passes.

“This once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering at the doorstep of many. The pandemic has impacted every nation. The economic impact is huge as well. Our planet will not be the same after covid-19. In the times to come, we will certainly remember events as either pre-covid or post-covid," Modi said while delivering the keynote address on the occasion of the Vesak Day programme to celebrate Buddha Jayanti.

The world economy that was uniformly battered by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 is experiencing diverging fortunes in 2021. Most advanced economies and some emerging economies are witnessing a strong recovery, while the rest of the world, including India, has fallen behind.

The second wave of the pandemic has hit India hard, with regional lockdowns stalling economic activity. Though the pandemic wave is officially in decline, with the virus spreading rapidly to the hinterlands, economic recovery has further been pushed to uncharted territory.

Most professional forecasters have slashed their growth projections for the country to below 10% for FY22, with JP Morgan and Barclays paring it down to 9% and 9.2%, respectively.

The government has been facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave of the pandemic, with superspreader events such as political rallies and religious gatherings worsening the unprecedented health crisis.

India has also faced a shortage of medical oxygen, medicines and healthcare facilities during the second wave.

SBI Research on Tuesday said though the impact of the second wave on the real economy was initially thought to be much limited in comparison with the first wave, its estimates now indicate that there might be nominal gross domestic product (GDP) loss of up to ₹6 trillion during Q1 FY22, as compared to a loss of ₹11 trillion in Q1 FY21.

“Real GDP loss would be in the range of ₹4-4.5 trillion and hence real GDP growth would be in the range of 10% -15% (as against the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 26.2%) in Q1FY21. However, we believe that in this wave, our health crisis has overwhelmed us and, hence, the impact on GDP in the second wave will be more from the health channel than the mobility channel. Sequential momentum of leading indicators is at an all-time low," it added.

The prime minister pointed out that over the last year, there have been many noteworthy changes as well.

“We now have a better understanding of the pandemic, which strengthens our strategy to fight it. Most importantly, we have the vaccine, which is absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic," the prime minister added.

India’s vaccination drive has slowed down in recent days due to the paucity of jabs. India has so far fully inoculated less than 5% of its population.

On Wednesday, the health ministry said India crossed 200 million vaccinations, with 42% of the above 60 years population getting at least one jab.

Modi said that while fighting covid, one must not lose sight of the other challenges faced by humanity, such as climate change. “Reckless lifestyles of the present generation are threatening the future generations. Weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers and forests are in danger. We can’t let our planet remain wounded. I am proud to share that India is among the few large economies to be on track to completing their Paris targets," Modi added.

