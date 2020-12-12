Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention via video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi earlier wrote, "Glad to be addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI. Will be talking about a wide range of subjects relating to the Indian economy and how India’s growth benefits the poorest as well as the marginalised."

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech at FICCI:

1) Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, PM Modi said that the country has been through ups and downs in 2020 and it's good that things are improving swiftly. "In the match of 20-20, we saw a lot of things changing rapidly. But 2020 baffled everyone. When we'll think of Corona period a few years later, perhaps we won't be able to believe it," said the PM.

2) The Prime Minister said that when the pandemic began in February or March, we were fighting against an unknown enemy. "There were a lot of uncertainties - be it production, logistics, the revival of the economy - there were multiple issues. The question was, how long will this go on? How will things improve?" asked PM Modi.

3) However, by December, the situation has changed, PM Modi said. "We have answers as well as a roadmap. The economic indicators today are encouraging. The things learnt by the nation at the time of crisis have further strengthened the resolutions of future," the PM added while addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI.

4) PM Modi said that India prioritised saving lives during the Covid-19 pandemic; policies, actions oriented towards that.

5) Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the faith that the world placed on India in the last 6 years, has further strengthened in the past few months. Whether FDI or FPI, foreign investors have made a record investment in the country and are continuing to do that, says PM Modi.

6) PM Modi also said that economic indicators are encouraging and that the government has a road map for recovery.

7) On farm laws, PM Modi said that that the Centre is committed to protecting the interest of the farmers through its policies and intentions.

8) The farmers have options to sell their crops in mandis as well as to outside parties, PM Modi said.

9) The PM also said that the new farm reforms will give farmers new markets, access to technology and help bring investments in agriculture that will benefit farmers.

10) On Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the PM said that the policies of the past promoted inefficiency in many sectors and stopped new experiments. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan promotes efficiency in every sector. Emphasis is being laid to re-energise technology-based industries in sectors, in which India has long-term competitive advantage," PM Modi added.

