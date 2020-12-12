Economic indicators show encouraging signs of recovery post-COVID-19: PM Modi

The economic indicators have shown encouraging signs of recovery in the country post-pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. He vowed to keep government controls to a bare minimum and encourage private capital.

The government has accorded highest priority to saving lives of Indians during coronavirus pandemic, added prime minister. He further said that the way India has handled the crisis through concerted effort has surprised the world.

Modi was addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Saturday. Compared to February when the pandemic started, things have changed in December, he said, adding, there is a road map to deal with this now.

Various measures taken by the government in the last six years has instilled confidence among global investors, he said. As a result, he said, "India has seen record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment inflows during the pandemic."

Modi pointed out that in the last six years, the government has encouraged stakeholders in all sectors and this is reflected in the all-round reforms in sectors ranging from manufacturing to MSME; agriculture to infrastructure; from tech industry to taxation and from real estate to regulatory easing.

Commenting on taxation reform, Modi mentioned, "India has got competitive advantage in corporate tax rate and initiated faceless assessment and faceless appeal leaving behind the scar of tax terrorism and Inspector Raj."

He sa that the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' is guided to promote efficiency in all the sectors. "The government has introduced production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to promote sunrise sectors and technology based industries," he further mentioned.

This scheme is for those industries which are on path to make India a global champion and those who would perform would be entitled to incentive, he added.

The Union Cabinet recently approved PLI scheme worth up to ₹2 lakh crore for 10 manufacturing sectors for next five years. The 10 key sectors that will get the benefit of production-linked incentive include automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals drugs, specialty steel, capital goods, technology products, white goods (ACs and LEDs), telecom and networking products, textiles, high efficiency solar PV modules and advanced battery cells.

The PLI scheme for 10 key sectors, which the government announced last month, should spur growth in manufacturing in a big way, Niti Aayog CEO said.

