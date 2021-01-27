Economic momentum picks up pace but red flags aplenty in India’s report card

India’s economic report card turned a shade greener in December, led by rising demand and higher production of goods and services, the latest update to Mint’s macro tracker shows. Of the 16 high-frequency indicators considered in the tracker, six were in the green, or above their five-year-average growth trend, the latest numbers show. Eight were in the red, or below the five-year average growth. The rest maintained the trend.

The latest reading reflects a marginal improvement over the previous two months, when five indicators were in the green, and nine indicators were in the red. The improvement partly reflects a return to normalcy as virus cases and deaths abate, and partly the effect of a low base (with economic activity muted in December 2019).

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly state-of-the-economy report based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators across four segments: consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living. The tracker recorded a historic plunge in April this year, when 13 of the 16 indicators turned red. The tracker has recorded a significant improvement since then led by the consumer and producer economy segments.





Both consumer economy and producer economy segments have shown a mixed record over the past few months. December was not very different in that respect, although some indicators saw improvements.

As in previous months, tractor sales saw robust growth in December. Passenger vehicle dispatches saw a turnaround, registering double-digit growth in December, after having recorded a year-on-year decline in November. Dispatches are typically considered as a lead indicator and may not reflect sales in that month. But vehicle registrations, which bear a closer link with sales, also saw an uptick in December. Overall vehicle registration numbers crossed year-ago levels for the first time since March. At least 1.86 million vehicles were registered in December—this is slightly lower than November, but 11% higher than December 2019, shows data from the road transport ministry's Vahan dashboard.

The two other consumer economy indicators—broadband subscriber base and domestic air travel demand—remained far below their five-year average trends. But the consistent uptick in air travel in recent months continued, and domestic airlines carried over 7.3 million passengers in December, shows civil aviation ministry data. At 56% of the year-ago level, this is the best so far during the pandemic.

As in the case of the consumer economy segment, two producer economy indicators (PMI and rail freight) were in the green in December while two indicators remain in red (core sector growth and credit growth). Despite a slight dip in December, the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was well over the 50-mark, at 54.9. A PMI reading above 50 shows month-on-month expansion in activity. Rail freight traffic, a proxy for manufacturing activity, was 8.7% higher than a year ago, the fifth straight month of growth.

Data for the other two indicators that remained in red are available with a month’s lag. The eight core infrastructure industries, whose output has been in a contraction zone since March, saw the year-on-year deficit (2.6%) widen for the second straight month in November. Non-food credit extended by banks grew only 6%, a slight improvement but still one of the weakest in three years.

The external sector—trade balance and currency markets— has performed relatively well over the past few months. A much awaited improvement in merchandise exports in December will raise hopes for the external sector once again. December was only the second occasion during the pandemic when exports did not decline year-on-year. The first such occasion was in September.

However, major labour-intensive sectors, such as gems and jewellery, and leather products, did not fare that well, as their exports fell 2.4% on year. Exports in these sectors remained in red, or below the five-year-average trend, for much of the year 2020. This indicates that the stress in the labour market continues.

The ease of living segment of the macro tracker remains in bleak shape although two of the indicators reflect past information, since their numbers are released with a lag. Headline inflation fell temporarily in December, and is now flashing amber but core inflation has remained sticky, and is in the red.

With global commodity prices rising, inflation could remain elevated in the months to come, closing the scope for further monetary easing. This puts the onus on fiscal authorities to drive growth, wrote HSBC analysts Pranjul Bhandari, Andre de Silva, Aayushi Chaudhary, and Himanshu Malik in a pre-budget note dated 25 January.

All eyes will now be on the Union budget to help the economy heal faster.

