Economic momentum picks up pace but red flags aplenty in India’s report card

As in previous months, tractor sales saw robust growth in December. Passenger vehicle dispatches saw a turnaround, registering double-digit growth in December, after having recorded a year-on-year decline in November. Dispatches are typically considered as a lead indicator and may not reflect sales in that month. But vehicle registrations, which bear a closer link with sales, also saw an uptick in December. Overall vehicle registration numbers crossed year-ago levels for the first time since March. At least 1.86 million vehicles were registered in December—this is slightly lower than November, but 11% higher than December 2019, shows data from the road transport ministry's Vahan dashboard.