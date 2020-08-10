New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Monday while observing that “economic offences corrode the fabric of democracy and are committed with total disregard to the rights and interest of the nation and are committed by breach of trust and faith and are against the national economy and national interest" refused to quash the minutes of the meeting of the High Powered Committee on a plea moved by former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh in the Religare Finvest case.The court however, granted him liberty to seek bail in accordance with law and on its own merits.

Singh had contended that the categorization by way of exclusion of under trial prisoners (UTP) lodged in the jails in Delhi as UTP qua the alleged commission of offences in relation to which investigation has been conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement and of UTPs alleged to have committed economic offences from the purview of grant of interim bail/parole in view of the prevailing pandemic, is arbitrary, unjust, unfair and not on any reasonable basis.

The High Powered Committee refers to the committees formed after the Supreme court’s direction to determine the class of prisoners that could be released on parole or on interim bail for such period as the committee thought appropriate. The top court had also left it open for the High Powered Committee of each State/Union Territory to determine the category or prisoners who should be released on parole or on interim bail, depending upon the nature of offence, number of years for which he/she shall be sentenced or the severity of the sentence that he/she is charged with and is facing trial or any other relevant factor, which the Committee considered appropriate.

The High Powered Committee while considering the representation of the applicant observed also that the Committee was not formed to look into merits or demerits of an individual case for being released on interim bail and rather it was formed to lay down a criteria taking into consideration a particular class and not any particular prisoner or inmate.

The committee had further observed to the effect that the applicant was at liberty to file the bail application before the concerned Courts, and the same as and when filed, may be considered by the concerned Court on merits, in accordance with law.

The petitioner had submitted that the classification as drawn by the High Powered Committee of the court for consideration of bail to offenders of much more serious crimes which affect public order and society at large, who are capable of causing bodily injury/hurt as opposed to those persons who have been alleged to commit economic crimes.

The petitioner has further submitted that the persons like the petitioner have been accused of offences that have been committed between two private parties and in no manner have any element of public exchequer involved which aspect the petitioner would make good before the Court at the appropriate stage.

“Nothing stated hereinabove shall however amount to any expression on the merits or demerits of any bail application that is filed by the petitioner which apparently necessarily would have to be considered on its own merits." The court had further clarified.

The Singh brothers were arrested in October along with former Godhwani and two other people, for allegedly causing loss worth ₹2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Limited. The complaint was filed by Religare Enterprises and its arm in 2018. The brothers were promoters of Religare Enterprises and hospital operator Fortis Healthcare till February 2018. Godhwani was CMD of Religare Enterprises till 2016.

