The High Powered Committee refers to the committees formed after the Supreme court’s direction to determine the class of prisoners that could be released on parole or on interim bail for such period as the committee thought appropriate. The top court had also left it open for the High Powered Committee of each State/Union Territory to determine the category or prisoners who should be released on parole or on interim bail, depending upon the nature of offence, number of years for which he/she shall be sentenced or the severity of the sentence that he/she is charged with and is facing trial or any other relevant factor, which the Committee considered appropriate.