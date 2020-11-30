Economic rationale overrides differences within GST Council

The Centre conceded some ground and tweaked one of the two borrowing options to meet the revenue loss of states because of GST implementation of ₹1.1 trillion this fiscal with debt, and agreed to borrow on behalf of states and pass on the same instead of states directly hitting the market to raise debt. A second option has not found any takers as the borrowing terms were not attractive. A senior finance minister from an Opposition-ruled state said the objection of dissenting states to the borrowing proposal was because “a majoritarian decision" was being imposed on them. “We have been saying since the beginning that the Centre should borrow (and not the states) and it eventually decided to borrow over ₹1 trillion, which no state was opposed to."