Economic recovery could take one year for India Inc

Despite lifting the national lockdown in phases, Indian companies expect the economic recovery to take about a year because of the lasting impact on businesses, a survey of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) showed.

The survey found that 44.7% of respondents expect companies to take six to 12 months for a recovery.

The Indian government recently relaxed curbs to allow businesses to resume gradually across the country. The government had announced a total of 733 zones in the country, divided into red, orange and green, based on the number of infections in an area and the doubling rates of the disease.

Red zones are the worst affected and around 130 fall in this category, followed by 284 orange zones that are less affected and 319 green zones, which are nearly disease-free.

“Aggressive measures are required to ensure that an industrial district moves from red to orange and green within 21 days," said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, adding that the cost of preventive measures, such as repeated sanitization or testing, and providing protective gear to ease towards infection-free zones, will be less than the cost of shutting down business for a long period in certain high-performing districts.

“The third phase of lockdown necessitates a focused strategy to minimize economic contraction due to covid-19, without compromising on efforts to control the contagion," Banerjee said.

Many businesses remain hobbled despite an easing of lockdown restrictions.

“We have little or no approval to start providing service," Krishan Sachdev, chief executive officer (CEO) of Carrier Midea, a manufacturer of home appliances, said. “As of right now, we don’t see any economic activity in our segment," he added.

Sachdev also said only two or three of the company’s warehouses around the country are allowed and the company has less than 100 technicians with passes for servicing air conditioners.

Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), said the government needs an “excellent standard operating procedure (SOP) for all required parameters, including issuance of passes, transportation of labour and more".

Around 65% of the firms that responded to CII’s survey said they expect revenues to fall by over 40% in the April-June 2020 quarter, while 33% expected their revenues for the financial year 2020-21 to fall by over 40%. Sachdev said Carrier Midea is now aiming to meet last year’s numbers and giving up hopes of growth.

The industry has suffered from shortages in both supply and demand so far. CEOs expect demand to take quite some time to return to normal too. Almost 37% of the respondents said it would take six to 12 months for demand for their products to return to normalcy.

Peak summer sales that happen between March to early May for a wide range of consumer goods such as appliances have been wiped out due to the lockdown and weak consumer sentiment due to the pandemic.

However, there is likely to be some pent up demand that will be released in coming days as lockdown curbs are eased further, according to industry executives

