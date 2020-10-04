Economic recovery gained momentum in September, says finance ministry

During September, India’s merchandise exports entered the positive territory for the first time in seven months, growing at 5.3%. Goods and Services Tax collections also grew 3.9% in September for the first time in the current fiscal year. India’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), rose to 56.8, the highest mark since January 2012, supported by accelerated increases in new orders and production, renewed expansions in export sales as well as an improvement in business confidence. The recovery in rail freight enabled revenue earnings clocking positive growth for the first time since March in the months of August and early September. Easing of inter-state movement restrictions, quarantine policy and unlocking were accompanied with recovery in Rail Passenger Earnings as well.