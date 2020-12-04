Economic recovery likely to sustain in coming months, says Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the current upturn in economic activity in last two months is not just pent up demand and recovery is likely to sustain coming months.

“I am not just sure if just the pent up demand or festival demand will explain consistent more than ₹1 trillion collection in GST for two months. Yes, this is the season when festive demand adds a bit more fervor to demand which prevails through in a year, but I also talk to industry leaders like in core sector industries such as cement, iron and steel, who are looking at capacity expansion. It is an indication that additional demand is what is coming in and is likely to sustain," Sitharaman said speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

On rising inflation which has forced the central bank to pause its rate cut cycle, Sitharaman said she is not worried about the current high level of inflation as it is seasonal in nature. “Rise in prices in commodities are largely seasonal.

"Government is very frequently looking at changes and taking conscious calls for imports, and sorting out logistical issues. The blip in inflation will ease out. I don’t see food item inflation continuing," she added.





Asked whether the reluctance by RBI to further cut policy rates puts additional pressure on the government to take more fiscal measures to revive the economy, Sitharaman said it would need delicate, continuous real time balance by both the monetary and fiscal authorities to revive the economy. “Lot of calibration and coordination has to be worked out and we are continuing to do that," she added.

The RBI on Friday projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators suggesting sustained economic recovery. However, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of 9% dip in GDP in FY21 holding it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities. “While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.